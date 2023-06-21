First Alert Forecast: Drier and Hotter Weather Returns Soon!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

TODAY AND TOMORROW

Off and on showers, with some rumbles of thunder, are still expected across the Mid State both today and tomorrow. There is still no severe weather threat, and no flooding threat to be concerned with. But just like the last couple of days you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy.

Temperatures will range between the upper 70s and at best the lower 80s today and Thursday.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND

We’ll still see a few showers across parts of the Mid State on Friday, but the overall rain coverage area will be more isolated compared to what we’ve seen the last few days. Highs on Friday will top out in the mid 80s.

Saturday is now looking like a mostly dry day, though I still don’t want to completely rule out an isolated shower in the afternoon. We’ll turn up the heat for the day with highs back near 90.

The heat continues to build on Sunday with highs in the lower 90s in the afternoon. A stray shower also cannot be ruled out on Sunday, but we should still find some good dry time during the day.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

A few more showers are expected on Monday with temperatures back in the 80s for the day. Tuesday looks mostly dry with highs in the upper 80s.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.