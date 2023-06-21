First Alert Forecast: Drier and Hotter Weather Returns Soon!

Showers continue, but there’s better weather coming for the weekend!
Rain Chance
Rain Chance(WSMV)
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

TODAY AND TOMORROW

Off and on showers, with some rumbles of thunder, are still expected across the Mid State both today and tomorrow.  There is still no severe weather threat, and no flooding threat to be concerned with.  But just like the last couple of days you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy.

Temperatures will range between the upper 70s and at best the lower 80s today and Thursday.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND

We’ll still see a few showers across parts of the Mid State on Friday, but the overall rain coverage area will be more isolated compared to what we’ve seen the last few days.  Highs on Friday will top out in the mid 80s.

Saturday is now looking like a mostly dry day, though I still don’t want to completely rule out an isolated shower in the afternoon.  We’ll turn up the heat for the day with highs back near 90.

The heat continues to build on Sunday with highs in the lower 90s in the afternoon.  A stray shower also cannot be ruled out on Sunday, but we should still find some good dry time during the day.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

A few more showers are expected on Monday with temperatures back in the 80s for the day.  Tuesday looks mostly dry with highs in the upper 80s.

