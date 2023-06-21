First Alert Forecast: Cooler and wet, Drier and Hot this weekend

Off-and-on showers, with some rumbles of thunder, are expected again across the Mid State both today and tomorrow.

There is still no severe weather threat, and any flooding threat is isolated. Keep the umbrella handy!

Widespread showers are expected overnight.

High temperatures will range from around 80 degrees today, to 70s tomorrow.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND

We will still see a few showers across parts of the Mid State on Friday, but the overall rain coverage area will be more isolated compared to what we’ve seen the last few days. Highs on Friday will top out in the mid-80s. This is the start of a big warm-up.

Although an isolated shower can’t be ruled out, Saturday should be mostly dry. It’ll be a hot day with highs around 90 degrees.

The heat continues on Sunday with highs in the lower 90s in the afternoon. The humidity will also be high making it feel more like the middle to upper 90s. Plenty of dry time is expected, but a passing shower is possible in the afternoon/evening.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Scattered showers are expected to start the day Monday. Tuesday looks mostly dry with highs in the upper 80s.

