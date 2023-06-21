First Alert Forecast: Cooler and wet, Drier and Hot this weekend

More off-and-on showers are expected today.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Cruz Medina.
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Off-and-on showers, with some rumbles of thunder, are expected again across the Mid State both today and tomorrow.

There is still no severe weather threat, and any flooding threat is isolated. Keep the umbrella handy!

Widespread showers are expected overnight.

High temperatures will range from around 80 degrees today, to 70s tomorrow.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND

We will still see a few showers across parts of the Mid State on Friday, but the overall rain coverage area will be more isolated compared to what we’ve seen the last few days. Highs on Friday will top out in the mid-80s. This is the start of a big warm-up.

Although an isolated shower can’t be ruled out, Saturday should be mostly dry. It’ll be a hot day with highs around 90 degrees.

The heat continues on Sunday with highs in the lower 90s in the afternoon. The humidity will also be high making it feel more like the middle to upper 90s. Plenty of dry time is expected, but a passing shower is possible in the afternoon/evening.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Scattered showers are expected to start the day Monday. Tuesday looks mostly dry with highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miami, Florida Man Suspected in Cell Phone Theft Operation Arrested by Officers Downtown
Florida man charged after nearly 20 foil-wrapped phones found inside Jeep
Police are still investigating a June 8 crash in Murfreesboro.
Teen critically injured in Murfreesboro crash dies days later, police say
FILE
Kansas man accused of threatening ‘mass shooting’ at Nashville Pride event
Known for their oversized retail stores and iconic beaver mascot, Texas-based Buc-ee’s is...
Buc-ee’s submits plan to build in Clarksville
Man arrested, another suspect at large after home invasion robbery in Lebanon, police say
Man charged, suspect at large after shooting, injuring residents during Lebanon home invasion, police say

Latest News

WSMV rain chances
First Alert Forecast: Drier and hotter weather returns soon
Showers and storms will linger through Thursday before decreasing in coverage on Friday.
First Alert Forecast: Showers & storms linger into late week
Temperatures will actually run above average by this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: More Rainy Days, Then a Weekend Warm-Up
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Spot showers continue