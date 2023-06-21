Father says construction makes kids’ walk to summer camp in Nashville neighborhood dangerous

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Wedgewood-Houston family said disconnected sidewalks and construction make it too dangerous for their kids to walk to the nearby summer camp.

“It is kind of like whack a mole,” father Jon Sewell said. “Every time we get part of a sidewalk open again, another developer will fence part of it off.”

In the fall of 2022, Mayor John Cooper addressed issues surrounding blocked sidewalks. Cooper told construction companies that if they were blocking the sidewalk, they need to put up a temporary one.

But for Sewell’s kids, he said the main issue is getting to and staying on the sidewalk that is causing the most problems.

“It is kind of like we are in an obstacle course,” 7-year-old Zollie Sewell-Brown said.

Zollie and her 5-year-old brother walk to a nearby elementary school where their summer camp is held. Along their route, sidewalks start and then stop.

Then, construction barriers block the shoulder. “We start walking into peoples’ driveways and on the street and into peoples’ yards,” Zollie said.

It worries their dad. “They want to make the walks, and I want to make the walks with them,” Sewell said. “I just don’t want to die walking to school.”

How much longer will it take to have a safe route from start to finish? Council member Colby Sledge, who represents their district, told WSMV4 that several blocks worth of sidewalks have been recently added to the area.

Sledge said the current developments will add more sidewalks to fill out most of the network. He expects construction to largely wrap up by the end of the year.

The Sewell family said the sooner, the better. “One of the main things we should be doing as a city is making it easy for kids to walk to school,” Sewell said.

Sledge said the neighborhood is located outside of the old city lines, so he said it has been historically underinvested. He says has been working to get it up to speed.

Since the kids go to the school only for summer camp and not during the school year, their dad said they are not on the bus route.

