Family of custodian killed in Covenant School shooting files statement on writings’ release

“This tragedy has spun our lives into turmoil, loneliness, anger, and anxiety. Every monumental moment in the future will now have a sense of emptiness and sadness.”
People visit the memorial outside The Covenant School after a mass shooting at the school in...
People visit the memorial outside The Covenant School after a mass shooting at the school in March.(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of the custodian killed in The Covenant School shooting filed documents this week to encourage a judge not to release the shooter’s writings.

Marquita Oglesby, the daughter of 61-year-old Michael Hill, filed a declaration in the Davidson County Chancery Court on behalf of Hill’s family, stating why they believe the writings should be kept private.

The shooter entered the Covenant School on March 27, shooting and killing six people, including Hill.

A lawsuit has been filed by several parties, demanding the documents be released, as many seek a motive. Others believe the release of the writings would do more harm than good.

Oglesby wrote, “We are asking that the writings of the shooter not be released to anyone for whatever self-serving, gratifying purpose they feel they may gain from viewing any of these products.”

She added that it’s been difficult for the family to think of past shared stories, accomplishments, experiences and secrets without thinking about the savage way Hill was murdered.

“This tragedy has spun our lives into turmoil, loneliness, anger, and anxiety. Every monumental moment in the future will now have a sense of emptiness and sadness,” she said.

“It sickens us to have to write a letter to explain why someone who chose to be voiceless does not deserve to be heard. The most devastating part of this is that the memories of the six lives lost have been diminished and minimized, while every thought, drawing, doodle, and action of the shooter is made more relevant by every person who wants to decipher them.”

Court filings indicate about twenty people have filed declarations sharing their opinions on if the shooter’s writings should be released.

A judge is expected to decide on July 12 whether or not the shooter’s writings will be released to the public.

