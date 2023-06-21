Deputies retrieve massive snake from roof of home, sheriff’s office says

The sheriff’s office didn’t specify the breed of snake but did post a photo of a deputy holding...
By WEAU Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHETEK, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – Deputies in Wisconsin recently responded to reports of a giant snake on the roof of a home, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office.

“We think the description of ‘giant’ was an undersell,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

Deputies were able to utilize some tools to retrieve and secure the massive snake from the roof.

“We won’t judge people’s choice of pets BUT … we’re pretty sure most people live in NW Wisconsin to avoid these jungle monsters,” the sheriff’s office joked.

The sheriff’s office didn’t specify the breed of the snake but did post a photo of a deputy holding the large reptile.

