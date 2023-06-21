Dallas-based developer to transform Rock Harbor Marina

The plan is to redevelop the small marina into a ‘vibrant, mixed-use waterfront destination.’
The Prescott Group plans to breathe new life into the Cumberland River by creating a new community for boating, eating, and living.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A development group based in Dallas, Texas, announced its plans to “revitalize” Rock Harbor Marina.

The marina is located on the Cumberland River west of Nashville and is home to 150 boat slips, full marine service facilities, and the popular Blue Moon Waterfront Grille, which was rebuilt in 2012 after being destroyed by the flood in 2010.

The Prescott Group said their plans for the marina will help breathe new life into the Cumberland River by creating a new community for boating, eating, and living.

According to the Prescott Group’s press release, construction will begin within the next year on expanded parking, amenities, and docking infrastructure for boaters and new commercial spaces. These spaces will include boat, kayak, jet ski rentals and a mix of restaurants, although the Blue Moon Grille will remain the centerpiece of the marina, according to the release.

The developer created a website for the project so Nashvillians can stay informed on the construction and timeline. The site also allows for feedback from the community as a way for residents and visitors to describe what they would like the new marina to include.

