Dallas-based developer to transform Rock Harbor Marina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A development group based in Dallas, Texas, announced its plans to “revitalize” Rock Harbor Marina.

The marina is located on the Cumberland River west of Nashville and is home to 150 boat slips, full marine service facilities, and the popular Blue Moon Waterfront Grille, which was rebuilt in 2012 after being destroyed by the flood in 2010.

The Prescott Group said their plans for the marina will help breathe new life into the Cumberland River by creating a new community for boating, eating, and living.

“We are thrilled to redevelop Rock Harbor Marina, an important and unique fixture of West Nashville while also preserving its history in the community. The new Rock Harbor Marina will be an exciting destination for locals and visitors alike to connect with the Cumberland River in a comfortable and carefree environment.”

According to the Prescott Group’s press release, construction will begin within the next year on expanded parking, amenities, and docking infrastructure for boaters and new commercial spaces. These spaces will include boat, kayak, jet ski rentals and a mix of restaurants, although the Blue Moon Grille will remain the centerpiece of the marina, according to the release.

The developer created a website for the project so Nashvillians can stay informed on the construction and timeline. The site also allows for feedback from the community as a way for residents and visitors to describe what they would like the new marina to include.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.