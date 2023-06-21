Chilling first day of testimony in murder trial of man accused in Cobra bar killings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nearly five years after two people were gunned down outside an East Nashville bar, the first of two men accused in the killings stood trial Wednesday in an emotional first day of testimony.

Horace Williamson III is facing first-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of Brandon Teal and Jamie Sarrantonio, who were robbed along with two other people in the parking lot of the Cobra bar in August 2018.

Surveillance video shown to the jury showed the last moments of Teal and Sarrantonio. It caused many family and friends to gasp and cry in the courtroom.

Brandon Teal and Jamie Sarrantonio were killed outside The Cobra Bar in East Nashville in August 2018. (WSMV)

Prosecutors said Williamson’s accomplice, Demontrey Logsdon, is the man who pulled the trigger, and Williamson drove the getaway car. Logsdon will stand trial separately after a jury returns a verdict in the case of Williamson.

Surveillance video from the bar’s parking lot shows two masked men get out of a car and approach the group of four. The man carrying a long rifle shoots Teal and Sarrantonio.

Steve Harrington, who was with Teal and Sarrantonio the night they were killed, took the stand Wednesday to describe the horrific attack.

“There was some commotion in the car, and [the masked men] were getting in,” Harrington said. “And at this point, I’m trying not to look at them because their masks had fallen down, afraid that if they saw me look at their faces, they would shoot me too.”

Prosecutors also allege Williamson sexually assaulted Sarrantonio and her female friend, who testified Wednesday.

“The police had arrived and I found Jamie, she was laying at the back of the car, and I got down on the ground with her and held her hand. I held her hand for a minute, I told her talk to me, she said my name and then the police got there and pulled me away from her,” the woman said, crying.

Prosecutors said in opening arguments that Williamson’s fingerprints were found on one of the cellphones belonging to one of the victims. And that he also used one of their stolen debit cards in the hours after the murders.

