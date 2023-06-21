Brentwood Police arrest man suspected of robbing 2 banks in the city

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Brentwood Police said they’ve arrested a 30-year-old man suspected of robbing two banks in the city.

Police say Antonio Peebles confessed to both of the robberies and he’s currently being held in Williamson County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

A man matching Peebles’ description entered the Pinnacle Bank on Franklin Road on May 24. Police said he handed the teller a bag and demanded money. He then left the area on foot, heading towards the railroad tracks.

Weeks later, on June 12, the same man walked into the Wilson Bank and Trust on Harpeth Drive and demanded money in a similar fashion. The suspect also left the bank on foot, heading toward Old Hickory Boulevard, police said.

“Brentwood Police responded to both incidents. The BPD is grateful for the assistance provided by citizens and other law enforcement agencies in this case,” police said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.