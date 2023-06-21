Brentwood Police arrest man suspected of robbing 2 banks in the city

Police say the man confessed to both of the robberies and he’s currently being held in Williamson County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Brentwood Police arrest man suspected of robbing 2 banks in the city
Brentwood Police arrest man suspected of robbing 2 banks in the city(Brentwood Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Brentwood Police said they’ve arrested a 30-year-old man suspected of robbing two banks in the city.

Police say Antonio Peebles confessed to both of the robberies and he’s currently being held in Williamson County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Related Coverage:
Bank robbery suspect robs second Brentwood bank in almost 2 weeks, police say
FBI searching for suspect after bank robbery in Brentwood

A man matching Peebles’ description entered the Pinnacle Bank on Franklin Road on May 24. Police said he handed the teller a bag and demanded money. He then left the area on foot, heading towards the railroad tracks.

Weeks later, on June 12, the same man walked into the Wilson Bank and Trust on Harpeth Drive and demanded money in a similar fashion. The suspect also left the bank on foot, heading toward Old Hickory Boulevard, police said.

“Brentwood Police responded to both incidents. The BPD is grateful for the assistance provided by citizens and other law enforcement agencies in this case,” police said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miami, Florida Man Suspected in Cell Phone Theft Operation Arrested by Officers Downtown
Florida man charged after nearly 20 foil-wrapped phones found inside Jeep
Police are still investigating a June 8 crash in Murfreesboro.
Teen critically injured in Murfreesboro crash dies days later, police say
FILE
Kansas man accused of threatening ‘mass shooting’ at Nashville Pride event
Known for their oversized retail stores and iconic beaver mascot, Texas-based Buc-ee’s is...
Buc-ee’s submits plan to build in Clarksville
Man arrested, another suspect at large after home invasion robbery in Lebanon, police say
Man charged, suspect at large after shooting, injuring residents during Lebanon home invasion, police say

Latest News

An entrance to The Covenant School is seen Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The...
New filing in Covenant School shooter’s writings hearing expedites appeal objecting to allow school, parents in lawsuit
Outside of Vanderbilt University Medical Center
TN Attorney General says its investigation revolves around medical billing fraud, not transgender care
A Murfreesboro Police officer was injured when he was struck by a car during a traffic stop.
Murfreesboro police officer recovers after hit during traffic stop
Tennessee groups call for an end to gun violence