Attorney wants mental evaluation for mother of Sequoia Samuels

Brittney Jackson appears in court
Brittney Jackson appears in court(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant and Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An attorney is calling for a mental evaluation for Brittney Jackson, the mother of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels.

Jackson was in court Wednesday to discuss lowering her bond, which was initially set at $500,000. That hearing has been moved back.

Jackson and her boyfriend Jaylon Hobson were arrested last Thursday after Samuels’ remains were found in a trash can near the apartment where she lived.

Jackson faces felony charges of aggravated child abuse, abuse of a corpse, and filing a false police report in connection to her daughter’s death.

According to the account Jackson gave police, she and Hobson falsely reported Samuels missing on the morning of June 15.

Meanwhile, Hobson’s court appearance was reset to June 27.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman who allegedly stole 3 TVs in Murfreesboro
Police searching for woman accused of stealing 3 TVs by buying a Pepsi at Walmart self-checkout
Miami, Florida Man Suspected in Cell Phone Theft Operation Arrested by Officers Downtown
Florida man charged after nearly 20 foil-wrapped phones found inside Jeep
Tanner Thomas Tamsin
Parents find stranger sleeping in bed with young children at Nashville short-term rental
Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home
911 recording released: Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home
People visit the memorial outside The Covenant School after a mass shooting at the school in...
Family of custodian killed in Covenant School shooting files statement on writings’ release

Latest News

Jimmy F. Avery, age 61.
Police: Man charged after multiple attempts to rape 72-year-old woman
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Smyrna athlete who lost legs in crash is suing city of St. Louis
Smyrna teen injured in crash sues city of St. Louis
A heavily damaged car is towed away on Cumberland Drive in Clarksville.
THP investigating multi-vehicle crash in Clarksville
Serious crash in Clarksville