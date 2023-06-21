Attorney wants mental evaluation for mother of Sequoia Samuels

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An attorney is calling for a mental evaluation for Brittney Jackson, the mother of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels.

Jackson was in court Wednesday to discuss lowering her bond, which was initially set at $500,000. That hearing has been moved back.

Jackson and her boyfriend Jaylon Hobson were arrested last Thursday after Samuels’ remains were found in a trash can near the apartment where she lived.

Jackson faces felony charges of aggravated child abuse, abuse of a corpse, and filing a false police report in connection to her daughter’s death.

According to the account Jackson gave police, she and Hobson falsely reported Samuels missing on the morning of June 15.

Meanwhile, Hobson’s court appearance was reset to June 27.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.