Affordable housing in Nashville: 2 waitlists to open in June, MDHA says

MDHA says the waitlists for CWA Plaza Apartments I and CWA Plaza Apartments II will be a first-come, first-served basis in June. If you’re currently on the waiting list for either of these apartments, MDHA says you’ll need to reapply.

Applications will be accepted online only and can be submitted 24 hours a day during the open application period at www.nashville-mdha.org.

“A new version of the MDHA website launched this month, and applicants can find the application by clicking the button on the large yellow banner at the top of the home page that says Apply Now for Housing or clicking Apply for Housing under the Renters tab on the home page,” MDHA said.

“The application process remains the same and will take approximately 10 minutes to complete. Applicants will need to register a new username and password for each property and have a valid email address. Once an application is submitted, applicants will receive an email confirming that the application was submitted successfully.”

The leasing office for the apartments is located at 500 Shelby Avenue in East Nashville. Each property will have its own waiting list, so, MDHA says applicants interested in both will need to fill out two online applications.

