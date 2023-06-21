911 recording released: Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home

By Evan Sobol and Hector Molina
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CANTON, CT (WFSB) – A mother bear and three cubs broke into a Canton home Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Canton police officers and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) responded to the home.

Police released the 911 call from the incident on Wednesday morning:

Police in Canton released a 911 call after a bear found its way into a home on June 20.

Police did not share what street the home was on. They said it happened in the northern part of town.

DEEP tranquilized the mother bear and placed her in a culvert trap, according to officials.

They said the plan was to “haze” her. She will then be released in the area.

“Sometimes bears have to be hazed to change their behavior when they are getting too close to humans,” the National Park Service said.

“The sow is a 10-year-old collared bear with no history of serious conflicts with humans,” DEEP said.

DEEP is in charge of the investigation, according to police.

Neighbors said it was not the first time the bear broke into a home.

Rebecca Cleavelend, who lives less than a quarter mile from the house where it happened on Tuesday, believes the mother broke into her freezer.

She said the mom and her cubs passed by her house before they broke into the other family’s house.

“It sounds like it was a mom and three cubs and we’ve had a mom and three cubs in our yard,” Cleaveland said.

Cleaveland said the family of bears were popular in the neighborhood and online.

“They’re very well known, not just on TikTok, but very well known on social media platforms,” she said.

The homeowner of the house that the bears broke into on Tuesday said that her son was home alone at the time of the break in and called in an emergency.

Canton police did not share how the bears got into the home, but recommended bear safety tips:

  • Keeping first floor windows closed
  • Keeping trash in the garage
  • Be aware of bear activity
  • Keep in mind of pets when letting them out
  • Stay away from mama bears and cubs

For DEEP’s list on being “Bear Aware” click HERE.

