What can you do to prevent your child to suffer from 'summer learning loss'?

“Summer learning loss can be detrimental to any student’s academic growth,” Dr. Catherine Priesmeyer said.
Schools are out for the summer and it can be hard for children to remember everything they learned during the school year.
Schools are out for the summer and it can be hard for children to remember everything they learned during the school year.(WSMV)
By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While your child is out of school for the summer, some recommend ensuring your child remembers what they learned in school.

Summer learning loss can impact any student. The Learning Lab suggests talk to your child first and ask them about their educational goals and where they feel they’re at in school.

“You hear the phrase ‘You don’t use it, you lose it,’ and that happens over summer,” Dr. Catherine Priesmeyer, The Learning Lab director, said.

Summer learning loss is defined as the loss of academic skills while school is out.

“Summer learning loss can be detrimental to any student’s academic growth,” Priesmeyer said.

It can look different for each student. Priesmeyer said the first step is assessing what your child may need. She said you can do that by talking to your child’s teacher from the previous school year or seeking out places like The Learning Lab to give your child an assessment. Then develop a game plan.

“That could like summer camps that are surrounding those academic skills that are needed maybe digging into the social emotional learning for that student,” Priesmeyer said.

She said the key with summer learning is making it fun.

”You think of summer and you think of fun so it’s really a time to incorporate the summer learning which is fun and with groups and activities and things that not only your student enjoys but also that can help them on their way to the next grade,” Priesmeyer said.

The Learning Lab also has a list of summer learning tips on its website.

