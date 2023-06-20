Waltrip expects exciting racing at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Racing legend and Franklin resident Darrell Waltrip expects there to be exciting racing this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.

Waltrip took laps in the pace car on Monday afternoon ahead of this weekend’s racing at Nashville Superspeedway.

The third Ally 400 will be held Sunday night at the track in Wilson County.

Joining Waltrip in the pace car were Tennessee Titans Ryan Stonehouse and Jack Gibbens, and Vanderbilt pitchers Carter Holton and Devin Futrell.

Waltrip, a three-time NASCAR champion, said the racing at the track gets better year-after-year.

“The first year was a sell out and last year was a great race. It just gets better,” Waltrip said. “With this car they’ve got now, I think the race probably will be the best we’ve had so far and who knows who can win it.”

Martin Truex Jr., the current series leader, won last week’s race in Sonoma, California.

Kyle Larson won the initial Ally 400 in 2021 and Chase Elliott followed with a win in last year’s weather-delayed race.

Kyle Busch has won four races at the track, but only one, the Xfinity Series race in 2021, has been since the track reopened in 2021. Ryan Preece, who is driving full time in the NASCAR Cup series this year, won the Rackley 200 truck races in 2021 and 2022.

“Every week someone else wins. It’s what I like about this care we have right now,” Waltrip said.

The Rackley 200 Craftsman Truck Series will be held Friday night followed by the Tennessee Lottery Xfinity Series race on Saturday afternoon. The Ally 400 is Sunday at 6 p.m. and can be seen on WSMV4.

“The racing’s been pretty darn good and it’s a great race track,” Waltrip said. “It’s a mile and a quarter, not any tracks like this, concrete. It’s a fun race track. I like it a lot.”

