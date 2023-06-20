UT’s season comes to a close with 5-0 loss to LSU in CWS

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball (44-21) is taking on LSU (49-16) for a fifth time this season on Tuesday evening.

FIRST INNING

LSU leadoff hitter Dylan Crews - who’s hitting .427 on the season - reached on a seven-pitch walk. Drew Beam struck out Tommy White in a four-pitch at-bat before a passed ball moved Crews over to second. Tre’ Morgan singled to left center to put runners on the corners with just one out. Gavin Dugas lined out to short before Cade Beloso singled to right center to score Crews and give LSU an early 1-0 lead.

TIGERS STRIKE FRIST

Jordan Thompson worked a full count before Beam was able to strike out the junior shortstop to strand two Tigers in scoring position and end the top of the frame.

Nate Ackenhausen earned the start for LSU. The lefty owns a 2-0 record on the season to go along with a 3.57 ERA.

Maui Ahuna lined out to short on the second pitch of his at-bat. Hunter Ensley grounded out to third before Jared Dickey grounded out to first to end the inning. Ackenhausen got out of the frame with just nine pitches.

SECOND INNING

Beam settled in to start the second inning - recording his first strikeout of the game by getting Jordan Thompson swinging. The sophomore righty then hit Alex Milazzo with a breaking ball to give LSU a baserunner with one away. Beam got nine-hole hitter Josh Pearson to foul tip an offering into Cal Stark’s glove for the second out of the inning. Back to the top of the order, Dylan Crews cranked a shot out to the warning track in right center that was caught by Hunter Ensley to end the top of the frame.

Griffin Merritt led off the bottom of the inning with a base knock to shallow left center to give Tennessee its first leadoff hit of the evening. Christian Moore worked out of a quick 0-2 after fouling off his first two offerings. The sophomore got jammed on a pitch inside to chop a grounder to short that would turn into a 6-4-3 double play and clear the bases. Blake Burke sent a grounder between third and short for a two-out single before Zane Denton struck out looking at a pitch on the outside corner.

THIRD INNING

Tommy White sent another pitch out to the warning track in right-center field that was tracked down by Christian Scott for the first out. Beam recorded his fifth and sixth strikeouts to end the top of the inning - both swinging strikeouts to Tre’ Morgan and Gavin Dugas.

Christian Scott was called out on a check swing to lead off the inning. The punch-out marked Ackenhausen’s second in a row, as the junior struck out Zane Denton to end the bottom of the 2nd. Cal Stark helped bump that number up to three in a row with a swinging strikeout on a fastball. Maui Ahuna lifted a shot just over second to give the Vols a two-out baserunner. Hunter Ensley was then hit by a pitch to give UT runners in scoring position. LSU made a mound visit after the HBP and got some activity started in its bullpen. Jared Dickey popped up to center field on the first pitch of his at-bat to end the threat and the inning.

Through the first third of the game, Tennessee is out-hitting LSU 3-2, but has nothing to show for it in the run department.

FOURTH INNING

Cade Beloso worked a 2-2 offering out to shallow right center to reach on a leadoff single. Jordan Thompson’s bunt attempt was caught by Denton for the first out of the inning. Brayden Jobert then grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning and erase the leadoff single.

Griffin Merritt grounded out to short, Christian Moore struck out swinging and Blake Burke was jammed and grounded out to short to end the fourth. Ackenhausen used just ten pitches to set the Vols down in order.

FIFTH INNING

Alex Milazzo fouled off two Beam offerings in a row and struck out looking for the first out of the inning. The punch-out was Beam’s seventh of the game and second looking. Beam then got Josh Pearson to strike out swinging for a second time this contest for the second out of the frame. Back to the top of the order, Dylan Crews got out of a quick 0-2 hole by rifling a shot past Christian Moore at second base for a two-out single. Tommy White worked a seven-pitch at-bat and struck out swinging to end the inning and the threat.

Zane Denton became Ackenhausen’s fifth strikeout victim to begin the bottom of the fifth. Christian Scott flew out to center before Cal Stark was eventually hit by a pitch to put a runner on with two away for Maui Ahuna at the top of the lineup. The shortstop cranked a first-pitch double that one-hopped the fence to send Stark to third and put two runners in scoring position for Hunter Ensley. The sophomore was early on his swing of a 2-0 offering and popped up to right field to end the inning.

SIXTH INNING

Tre’ Morgan led off the frame with his 14th double of the season and his second hit of the game to give the Tigers a runner in scoring position. Gavin Dugas bunted to third and reached on a throwing error by Zane Denton. Morgan rounded third and scored from second to double up LSU’s lead, 2-0.

Beam walked Beloso to move Dugas over to second before Jordan Thompson’s bunt was wrangled by Beam for the first out of the inning. Brayden Jobert grounded out to first and moved both runners over to third and second.

A.J. Russell came in to pitch for Beam with two outs in the sixth.

Catcher Alex Milazzo worked an eight-pitch at-bat, but popped up to first to end the inning.

Beam’s final line: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K

Jared Dickey led off the bottom of the frame by striking out looking on an offering high and inside. Griffin Merritt hit a chopper to short that was corralled and deposited to first for the second out of the inning. Christian Moore watched a third strike sail past him for the final out of the inning - his second strikeout of the game.

SEVENTH INNING

Josh Pearson popped a 1-0 offering up into foul territory near first for the first out. Russell’s first strikeout of the game - and in his CWS career - was against Dylan Crews for the second out of the inning. The top of the seventh ended when Tommy White hit a hard grounder to short for Ahuna. Russell worked a 1-2-3 inning after setting down the only batter he faced in the sixth.

Blake Burke was hit by an Ackenhausen offering to give Tennessee a leadoff runner to start the bottom of the seventh. The call was challenged by LSU and upheld on review.

Tigers’ head coach Jay Johnson made a mound visit after that and opted to bring in left-hander Riley Cooper, who owns a 4-3 record to go along with a 4.89 ERA.

Zane Denton hit into a 6-4 fielder’s choice that put Burke out at second for the first out of the inning. Christian Scott then struck out swinging after moving ahead in the count with two balls to begin his at-bat. Tony Vitello opted to pinch hit Dylan Dreiling for Cal Stark in the nine-hole. The Freshman worked a five-pitch walk to send Denton to second with two away. Maui Ahuna reached on an outside offering and chopped a grounder to second that was mishandled. The junior reached on the E6 to load the bases for Hunter Ensley. The Vols’ centerfielder hit a slow chopper up the first base line that was handled by Morgan to end the inning and strand three runners.

Ackenhauser’s final line: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K

EIGHTH INNING

Charlie Taylor moved behind the plate for Cal Stark, who was lifted for pinch hitter Dylan Dreiling in the bottom of the seventh.

Aaron Combs came in to relieve Russell to start the eighth. The right-hander owns a 4-0 record to go along with a 2.57 ERA.

Combs hit the first two batters he faced and earned a mound visit by the infield after sending runners to first and second with no outs. Tony Vitello decided to switch up the arms immediately and go with redshirt junior Seth Halvorsen. The righty owns a 3-3 record to go along with a 3.83 ERA on the season. Halvorsen got Beloso to pop on to left on the first pitch of the at-bat for the first out of the inning. Vitello opted for yet another reliever - this time bringing in Camden Sewell with a 1-2 count on Jordan Thompson. The Cleveland, Tennessee native forced Thompson into a grounder towards short. Ahuna flipped to Moore to attempt a double play, but the sophomore dropped the ball to leave runners on the corners with two away. Sewell then hit Brayden Jobert on the second pitch of his at-bat to load the bases. Sewell’s next offering bounced off the ground and to the backstop to score Morgan and give LSU a 3-0 lead. Milazzo then grounded out to Sewell to end the inning and the threat.

Leadoff hitter Jared Dickey reached on a single to left field - his fifth hit of the World Series. Griffin Merritt then grounded into a 6-4-3 double play. Burke grounded out to short to end the eighth.

NINTH INNING

Sewell walked nine-hole hitter Josh Pearson to lead off the ninth inning - setting the plate for Crews - who launched a two run home run into the LSU bullpen in right field to give the Tigers a 5-0 lead.

Sewell got White to strike out before being lifted for Kirby Connell. The lefty helped Christian Moore with a 4-1 put-out of Morgan for the second out. Gavin Dugas worked a seven-pitch walk before Cade Beloso doubled on a blooper to shallow left field, giving the Tigers runners on second and third with two outs. Jordan Thompson grounded out to Denton at third to end the top of the frame.

Zane Denton sent a 1-0 offering to deep center field but was put out by Crews on the warning track. Christian Scott watched a called third strike for the second out of the inning. Kavares Tears came in to pinch hit for Charlie Taylor. The freshman sent a deep shot to left but was put out by Pearson for the final out.

