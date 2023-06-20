Tennessee Attorney General’s office obtains transgender patient medical records in Vanderbilt investigation

The office obtained the records from the hospital as part of an investigation into Vanderbilt’s transgender care, according to a statement from Vanderbilt.
Outside of Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Outside of Vanderbilt University Medical Center(Mark Humphrey)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Office of Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has obtained medical records of transgender Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) patients, a VUMC spokesperson confirmed to WVLT News Tuesday.

The office obtained the records from the hospital as part of an investigation into Vanderbilt’s transgender care, according to a statement VUMC Chief Communications Officer John Howser sent to WVLT News.

“VUMC received requests from the Office of the Tennessee Attorney General as part of its investigation seeking information about transgender care at VUMC,” the statement said.

Generally, Tennessee law states that medical records be kept confidential from third parties, VUMC’s statement read.

“Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) complies with all health care privacy and security requirements established under both Federal and Tennessee law, including but not limited to HIPAA,” VUMC said. “These laws generally require that personally identified patient health care information be maintained as confidential and not be disclosed to third parties.”

However, the statement added that Skrmetti does have the authority to request the information.

“The Tennessee Attorney General has legal authority in an investigation to require that VUMC provide complete copies of patient medical records that are relevant to its investigation,” the statement said. “VUMC was obligated to comply and did so.”

WVLT News asked Howser what would happen to the records after the investigation ended, but he deferred to Skrmetti’s office.

“We are surprised that VUMC has deliberately chosen to frighten its patients like this,” said Chief of Staff with the attorney general’s office Brandon Smith.

Smith said that the office had been investigating potential medical billing fraud by VUMC since Sept. 2022, and the hospital started providing patient records in Dec. 2022.

“The Office maintains patient records in the strictest confidence, as required by law,” Smith said. “The investigation is focused solely on VUMC and certain related providers, not patients, as VUMC is well aware.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miami, Florida Man Suspected in Cell Phone Theft Operation Arrested by Officers Downtown
Florida man charged after nearly 20 foil-wrapped phones found inside Jeep
Brentwood Hills Church of Christ
The Covenant School will not return to main campus in the fall for classes
Three teenagers died on Saturday when their car flipped over railroad tracks and smashed a...
Three teens dead in single-vehicle crash following street racing ‘riot’
Witnesses said surveillance cameras captured what happened just before the crash in...
Car crashes into Arby’s, surveillance video shows what happened moments before
Nashville Fire truck
Crash involving ‘at least 7 vehicles’ reported on I-24

Latest News

Schools are out for the summer and it can be hard for children to remember everything they...
What can you do to prevent your child to suffer from ‘summer learning loss’?
9-month-old Alexandria Zimmer maybe with her non-custodial father, Scott Cushner, who is wanted...
Endangered Child Alert issued for 9-month-old baby missing from Grainger County
Cold case detectives seek help identifying woman found dead in abandoned house in November 2020
Cold case detectives seek help identifying woman found dead in abandoned house in November 2020
Police say this woman is wanted for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver.
Franklin officers looking for woman after alleged road rage incident
Franklin lottery player wins $1 million