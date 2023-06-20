Teen critically injured in Murfreesboro crash dies days later, police say

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A teen who was critically injured in a crash on June 8 has died, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Dallas Johnson, 18, of Murfreesboro, died from his injuries on June 17, police said.

The crash happened on Joe. B. Jackson Parkway. Investigators hope witnesses will come forward and give official statements.

A preliminary investigation by MPD’s Fatal Accident Crash Team shows Johnson, the driver of a black Nissan Sentra, and a 23-year-old driver of a brown Nissan Altima were driving east on Joe B. Jackson when the cars collided. The impact forced the Sentra into a large utility pole, police said.

Johnson was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. His passenger, also an 18-year-old male, and the driver of the Altima had minor injuries.

The three men had just finished work at FedEx.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw the crash or who may have information about what occurred to come forward and contact police.

