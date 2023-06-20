Teen critically injured in Murfreesboro crash dies days later, police say

The crash happened on Joe. B. Jackson Parkway.
Police are still investigating a June 8 crash in Murfreesboro.
Police are still investigating a June 8 crash in Murfreesboro.(MPD)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A teen who was critically injured in a crash on June 8 has died, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Dallas Johnson, 18, of Murfreesboro, died from his injuries on June 17, police said.

The crash happened on Joe. B. Jackson Parkway. Investigators hope witnesses will come forward and give official statements.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police looking for witnesses to Murfreesboro crash

A preliminary investigation by MPD’s Fatal Accident Crash Team shows Johnson, the driver of a black Nissan Sentra, and a 23-year-old driver of a brown Nissan Altima were driving east on Joe B. Jackson when the cars collided. The impact forced the Sentra into a large utility pole, police said.

Johnson was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. His passenger, also an 18-year-old male, and the driver of the Altima had minor injuries.

The three men had just finished work at FedEx.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw the crash or who may have information about what occurred to come forward and contact police.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brentwood Hills Church of Christ
The Covenant School will not return to main campus in the fall for classes
Three teenagers died on Saturday when their car flipped over railroad tracks and smashed a...
Three teens dead in single-vehicle crash following street racing ‘riot’
Witnesses said surveillance cameras captured what happened just before the crash in...
Car crashes into Arby’s, surveillance video shows what happened moments before
Nashville Fire truck
Crash involving ‘at least 7 vehicles’ reported on I-24
Miami, Florida Man Suspected in Cell Phone Theft Operation Arrested by Officers Downtown
Florida man charged after nearly 20 foil-wrapped phones found inside Jeep

Latest News

FILE
Franklin lottery player wins $1 million in Powerball drawing
TDOT launched its Smart Corridor project along I-24 from Davidson to Rutherord counties.
TDOT’s Smart Corridor launches on I-24
Smart Corridor opens on I-24
Smart Corridor launches on I-24