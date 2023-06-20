TDOT’s Smart Corridor launches on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) launched the I-24 Smart Corridor project Tuesday morning.

TDOT hopes the overhead electric lane control signs will improve travel time reliability between Rutherford and Davidson counties.

Since 2005, TDOT reported that traffic volumes have increased by more than 60 percent in Rutherford County segments of I-24. Continuing to widen the interstate was no longer financially feasible, TDOT said, and it would not have fixed the congestion issues.

The smart corridor project added 67 overhead lane control signs over 28 miles of I-24 between Nashville and Murfreesboro.

Additionally, lane control signs were added to over 30 miles of connector routed between I-24 and SR-1.

During free flow conditions, signs will be blank with a posted speed limit on the sign but when there is an incident, the signs will have symbols to alert drivers of the impact on the lane ahead.

A green arrow means the lane is open, a yellow ‘X’ means the lane is closed ahead, and to begin merging into open lanes, and a red ‘X’ means a lane closure.

This was expected to be completed in the spring but material and technical delays have pushed the project timeline into the summer.

