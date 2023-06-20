Police searching for woman accused of stealing 3 TVs by buying a Pepsi at Walmart self-checkout

She went to the self-checkout and just scanned a Pepsi, but she didn’t pay for the rest of the items, police said.
Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are looking for a woman who allegedly scanned a Pepsi and stole three televisions from a Walmart in Murfreesboro.

Police say on June 5, the woman was seen going inside the Walmart on Memorial Boulevard. She went to the self-checkout and just scanned a Pepsi, but she didn’t pay for the rest of the items.

The woman then left the Walmart and drove away in an older red Ford Crown Victoria, however, the license play returned to a red Chrysler 200, according to police.

If anyone knows this woman, they are asked to call Murfreesboro Detective Ray Worden at 629-201-5637.

