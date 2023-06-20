Opening arguments begin Wednesday in first of two murder trials for men accused of 2018 killings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Opening arguments will start Wednesday in the murder trial of one of the men accused of killing two people outside the Cobra bar in August 2018.

Horace Williamson III and Demontrey Logsdon will stand trial separately. Both men face three counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder, among other charges. A jury was seated Tuesday afternoon in Williamson’s trial, which will be first.

The men are accused of gunning down Bartley Brandon Teal and Jamie Sarrantino outside of East Nashville’s Cobra bar.

Detective linked Williamson and Logsdon to the murder of Kendall Rice days earlier in Madison. The men are also accused of shooting a woman, who survived, shortly after Rice’s killing.

Opening arguments in Williamson’s trial will begin Wednesday morning. Logsdon’s trial will begin under the same judge after Williamson’s trial concludes.

