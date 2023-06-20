Opening arguments begin Wednesday in first of two murder trials for men accused of 2018 killings

Horace Williamson III stands trial for two shooting deaths outside The Cobra bar in East Nashville and another one in Madison.
WSMV4's Michael Warrick reports.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Opening arguments will start Wednesday in the murder trial of one of the men accused of killing two people outside the Cobra bar in August 2018.

Horace Williamson III and Demontrey Logsdon will stand trial separately. Both men face three counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder, among other charges. A jury was seated Tuesday afternoon in Williamson’s trial, which will be first.

The men are accused of gunning down Bartley Brandon Teal and Jamie Sarrantino outside of East Nashville’s Cobra bar.

Detective linked Williamson and Logsdon to the murder of Kendall Rice days earlier in Madison. The men are also accused of shooting a woman, who survived, shortly after Rice’s killing.

Opening arguments in Williamson’s trial will begin Wednesday morning. Logsdon’s trial will begin under the same judge after Williamson’s trial concludes.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miami, Florida Man Suspected in Cell Phone Theft Operation Arrested by Officers Downtown
Florida man charged after nearly 20 foil-wrapped phones found inside Jeep
Brentwood Hills Church of Christ
The Covenant School will not return to main campus in the fall for classes
Three teenagers died on Saturday when their car flipped over railroad tracks and smashed a...
Three teens dead in single-vehicle crash following street racing ‘riot’
Witnesses said surveillance cameras captured what happened just before the crash in...
Car crashes into Arby’s, surveillance video shows what happened moments before
Nashville Fire truck
Crash involving ‘at least 7 vehicles’ reported on I-24

Latest News

FILE - Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol, April 13,...
Abortion rights groups drop suit challenging Kentucky’s ban but continue legal fight
Tuesday evening news update
Thieves breaking into cars in East Nashville
Thieves breaking into cars in East Nashville
A new state law requires any school resource officer to have eight hours of active shooter...
School security guards do active shooter training before new state deadline
Eric Church named 'Artist-in-residence' at CMHOF