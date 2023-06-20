NES combats transformer shortage with bring-your-own policy

As Nashville grows and supply-chain issues continue, the utility service is working with developers on solutions for new properties that still need power.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville Electric Service is combating a shortage in transformers with a multi-pronged approach, including a bring-your-own transformer policy.

In a recent interview with the Tennessee Valley Public Power Association (TVPPA), Senior NES Engineer Cedric Short addressed supply and demand issues the utility industry is experiencing.

As Nashville grows and supply-chain issues continue, the utility is working with developers on solutions for new properties that still need power, according to a media release.

“NES has addressed this by working with builders to establish a ‘bring your own transformer’ policy,” the release said. “NES now allows builders to buy their own transformers for use during construction. Builders can simply purchase a transformer that meets all NES specifications and NES will set it up and connect it to their system.”

NES said it has prepared to handle shortages by planning for delays and using multiple vendors. When purchasing transformers, NES said it buys from a multi-tiered supplier network, buys offshore refurbished transformers from some vendors and places larger orders two to three years in advance so it is prepared.

NES’s approach also includes a committee meeting every two weeks to discuss priority standards for using certain equipment in the utility’s reserve.

“We have focused on our strategic reserves,” Short said in a media release. “We need to ensure that if there is a storm, we have the stock on hand to restore power as quickly as possible. We have gotten very aggressive about protecting those reserves.”

