Mount Juliet Police searching for wanted man ‘possibly wearing a wig’

Police say he was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and possibly a wig.
Mt. Juliet Police searching for wanted man with multiple active warrants in Wilson Co.
Mt. Juliet Police searching for wanted man with multiple active warrants in Wilson Co.(MJPD)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Police say they’re searching for a wanted man with multiple active warrants in Wilson County on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said, Rayshard Mabon, 31, was recently seen around Mount Juliet Road and Division Street. He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and possibly a wig.

Mabon is 5′9″ and around 200 pounds, police said.

“Officers are searching for a wanted person who was recently seen around Mt Juliet Rd and Division St. He is identified as 31-year-old Rayshard Mabon, who has multiple active warrants in Wilson County. Description: Black male, black shirt, blue jeans and possibly wearing a wig. He is 5′9″ and around 200 pounds,” Mount Juliet Police said in an alert sent Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

