Mount Juliet Police searching for wanted man ‘possibly wearing a wig’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Police say they’re searching for a wanted man with multiple active warrants in Wilson County on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said, Rayshard Mabon, 31, was recently seen around Mount Juliet Road and Division Street. He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and possibly a wig.

Mabon is 5′9″ and around 200 pounds, police said.

