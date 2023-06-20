Mother seeks answers in son’s shooting death

16-year-old Demetrius Johnson was shot following an argument on June 10.
There have been multiple shootings in South Nashville involving teenagers, and one Midstate mom wants this violence needs to stop.
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Midstate mom is speaking out after her 16-year-old son was shot and killed in South Nashville over the weekend.

Last Saturday night, police said 16-year-old Demetrius Johnson was shot in a parking lot of an apartment complex along Zermatt Avenue after an argument turned into a deadly shooting.

Previous Coverage:
Teen shot, killed during suspected argument between two teen groups

Johnson’s mom, Aronica, said her heart shattered when she got a call from Demetrius’s brother

The two of them had been fired upon several times, then she found out her 16-year-old son was shot 6 times.

“My last message I got from Demetrius was him saying, ‘I love you so much and I’m so proud of how hard you work...he was just that person.”

She told me she wishes she knew that was going to be the last time she talked to her son.

His funeral is going to be in one week at the New Generation Funeral Home.

Metro Police have yet to identify the person responsible for this shooting.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

