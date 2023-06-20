Man accused of kidnapping child, mother at gunpoint on Father’s Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing more than 10 charges after he allegedly kidnapped his child and the child’s mother at gunpoint, before driving around West Nashville while intoxicated, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police say officers responded to a home on Louisiana Avenue Sunday night to reports of a kidnapping. Residents of the home told officers that 27-year-old Godo Orlando Serrano-Bonilla kidnapped his child and the child’s mother at gunpoint.

They also told officers that they heard gunshots momentarily after the mother returned home from work, according to the affidavit. They added that they saw Serrano-Bonilla pulling on the mother’s hair while pointing a gun at her as she was put in a car, and it sped off.

The affidavit states the child was already in the car as he was spending the day with his father. Officers were already investigating after reports of an intoxicated man firing several rounds in the air outside of Copa Cabana Club with a child in the car. Security footage was able to confirm Serran-Bonilla as the suspect in the incident, police said.

Officers began tracking his phone and while they were tracking him, they received reports of an intoxicated man with a weapon at a gas station who drove off in a truck with a woman who seemed to be in distress.

Eventually, officers tracked Serrano-Bonilla down to Briley Parkway North where they found the suspect vehicle on the right shoulder with Serrano-Bonilla outside of it, according to the affidavit. He attempted to escape but officers were able to stop him and take him into custody.

Both the mother and child were inside the vehicle and appeared to be unharmed. Police say Serrano-Bonilla failed a field sobriety test and found several open containers of beer and marijuana in the vehicle. The gun that was in his possession was also found to be stolen, police said.

The mother told police that Serran-Bonilla was dropping off the child and as she got out of her car to approach his vehicle, he fired a single shot in the air. When she got to the vehicle, she said he was extremely intoxicated and began berating her.

The woman said he then refused to hand the child over and attempted to drive away with the child before she pulled on the door handle, according to the affidavit. That’s when Serrano-Bonilla allegedly got out of the vehicle and pulled her by her hair and pointed a gun at her head.

She told officers that he said, “If you don’t get in the car, I’ll kill you,” and out of fear, she got in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

They then drove around West Nashville and towards a relative’s residence, and he began firing his gun again from inside the vehicle. The affidavit states they continued to drive around and then pulled into the gas station on Centennial Blvd.

He attempted to purchase more alcohol but was turned away by staff at the gas station, police said. They then got onto Briley Parkway, and she asked him to let them go. He replied: “No, all three of us are going to die tonight,” according to the affidavit.

Shortly after that, officers made contact with the vehicle and arrested him. Serrano-Bonilla is facing over 10 charges including:

Two counts of aggravated kidnapping, threat of weapon

Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon

Assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon (vehicle)

Theft of a firearm

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a handgun while under the influence

Driving under the influence

Driver’s license misdemeanor

