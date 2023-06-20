Man charged, suspect at large after shooting, injuring residents during Lebanon home invasion, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested, and one suspect remains at large after allegedly shooting and injuring two residents during a home invasion in Lebanon in the early morning hours on Tuesday, according to Lebanon Police.

Police say officers responded to Vine Court to reports of a home invasion robbery at around 1 a.m. As they arrived, officers learned two suspects forced their way into a home armed with at least one handgun and assaulted the residents.

The suspects fled the scene, one on foot and the other in one of the victims’ vehicles, police said. Officers were able to spot the getaway vehicle on Hartsville Pike and began pursuing it.

Police say the driver attempted to elude them but ended up crashing while turning onto East High Street. That suspect, 21-year-old Andrew Satalino of Nashville, was taken into custody.

The other suspect remains at large. Police said victims described the unknown suspect as a “younger black male with a smaller build wearing a hooded sweatshirt.”

The victims were taken to a local hospital where one is being treated for a head wound and the other for a gunshot wound, police said.

Satalino is being charged with especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon, theft of property over $10,000 and two counts of aggravated assault.

