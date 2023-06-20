Live DJ, Pickleball & more: GEODIS Park to hold Summer Fest this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s GEODIS Park is set to host its inaugural Summer Fest event this weekend, June 23-25.

The park says Nashvillians will be able to kick off summer at the family-friendly event with a Friday night party for adults 21 and older starting at 7 p.m. The party will include a live DJ, Summer Fest punch tasting with Monk’s Road Gin, open Pickleball courts and more.

“Saturday and Sunday will include a wide variety of activities such as yoga on the pitch, pickleball, cornhole and soccer activities, a beer garden, live music, a kid’s zone, local food vendors, a stadium tour and more,” the park said.

Tickets for Summer Fest are available for purchase here.

