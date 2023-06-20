Live DJ, Pickleball & more: GEODIS Park to hold Summer Fest this weekend

GEODIS Park’s inaugural Summer Fest event will kick off Friday night.
An aerial view of GEODIS Park, home of Nashville SC, on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Nashville SC's first game at the stadium is May 1.(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s GEODIS Park is set to host its inaugural Summer Fest event this weekend, June 23-25.

The park says Nashvillians will be able to kick off summer at the family-friendly event with a Friday night party for adults 21 and older starting at 7 p.m. The party will include a live DJ, Summer Fest punch tasting with Monk’s Road Gin, open Pickleball courts and more.

“Saturday and Sunday will include a wide variety of activities such as yoga on the pitch, pickleball, cornhole and soccer activities, a beer garden, live music, a kid’s zone, local food vendors, a stadium tour and more,” the park said.

Tickets for Summer Fest are available for purchase here.

