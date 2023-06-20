Kansas man accused of threatening ‘mass shooting’ at Nashville Pride event

The man is facing federal charges, according to the United States Department of Justice.
FILE
FILE(Source: Benson Kua / CC BY-SA 2.0 via MGN)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Kansas man has been indicted for allegedly making online threats toward an upcoming Nashville Pride event, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

On April 26, 2023, Joshua Hensley, 25, posted comments to a Facebook post for Nashville Pride and threatened to “make shrapnel pressure cooker bombs for this event,” according to the indictment. He also threatened to “commit a mass shooting” in a comment posted that same day, authorities said.

“We will not tolerate hate-based, threats of violence designed to intimidate Tennesseans,” U.S. Attorney Leventis said in a media release. “We will continue to work with our partners at the FBI to ensure that the civil rights of all persons are protected.”

Hensley was arrested on June 15 at his home in Kansas and was charged with two counts of transmitting an interstate threat. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count if convicted.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miami, Florida Man Suspected in Cell Phone Theft Operation Arrested by Officers Downtown
Florida man charged after nearly 20 foil-wrapped phones found inside Jeep
Brentwood Hills Church of Christ
The Covenant School will not return to main campus in the fall for classes
Three teenagers died on Saturday when their car flipped over railroad tracks and smashed a...
Three teens dead in single-vehicle crash following street racing ‘riot’
Witnesses said surveillance cameras captured what happened just before the crash in...
Car crashes into Arby’s, surveillance video shows what happened moments before
Nashville Fire truck
Crash involving ‘at least 7 vehicles’ reported on I-24

Latest News

An aerial view of GEODIS Park, home of Nashville SC, on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Nashville...
Live DJ, Pickleball & more: GEODIS Park to hold Summer Fest this weekend
The tour kicks off June 22 in Milwaukee and wraps up in Tampa on Sept. 30.
Eric Church named 2023 ‘artist-in-residence’ at Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville
FILE
NES combats transformer shortage with bring-your-own policy
FILE
Franklin lottery player wins $1 million in Powerball drawing