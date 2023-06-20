Kansas man accused of threatening ‘mass shooting’ at Nashville Pride event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Kansas man has been indicted for allegedly making online threats toward an upcoming Nashville Pride event, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

On April 26, 2023, Joshua Hensley, 25, posted comments to a Facebook post for Nashville Pride and threatened to “make shrapnel pressure cooker bombs for this event,” according to the indictment. He also threatened to “commit a mass shooting” in a comment posted that same day, authorities said.

“We will not tolerate hate-based, threats of violence designed to intimidate Tennesseans,” U.S. Attorney Leventis said in a media release. “We will continue to work with our partners at the FBI to ensure that the civil rights of all persons are protected.”

Hensley was arrested on June 15 at his home in Kansas and was charged with two counts of transmitting an interstate threat. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count if convicted.

