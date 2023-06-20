HPD looking for a missing 18-year-old believed to be in danger

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is asking the public for its assistance to locate a missing 18-year-old.

Officials say Charisma Turner was last seen on June 12 around 12:30 p.m. on Pulaski Pike. Turner is possibly driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata without a tag. Officials believe she may be in danger.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, officers believe Turner is in danger because her phone has been off for a week and she hasn’t been home. Turner has not been at work, contacted her employer, or picked up her paycheck.

She is possibly driving a 2011 black Hyundai Sonata with no tag. (HPD)

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact HPD Investigator Jay Johnson at (256)924-1778.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.