HPD looking for a missing 18-year-old believed to be in danger
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is asking the public for its assistance to locate a missing 18-year-old.
Officials say Charisma Turner was last seen on June 12 around 12:30 p.m. on Pulaski Pike. Turner is possibly driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata without a tag. Officials believe she may be in danger.
According to a spokesperson for the police department, officers believe Turner is in danger because her phone has been off for a week and she hasn’t been home. Turner has not been at work, contacted her employer, or picked up her paycheck.
If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact HPD Investigator Jay Johnson at (256)924-1778.
