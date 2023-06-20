Franklin officers looking for woman after alleged road rage incident

COOL SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Franklin Police Department needs help identifying an alleged “road-rager.”

In a media release, the department says the woman pictured below is wanted for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver for merging in front of her. The incident happened in Cool Springs, police said.

The suspect’s vehicle is a red or maroon Nissan SUV. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Driver wanted for Aggravated Assault after pulling gun during traffic altercationhttps://t.co/MU1h250IGk pic.twitter.com/MWATOiWWSt — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) June 20, 2023

