Franklin officers looking for woman after alleged road rage incident

A woman is wanted after allegedly pointing a gun at another driver for merging in front of her, police said.
Police say this woman is wanted for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver.
Police say this woman is wanted for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver.(Franklin Police Department)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COOL SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Franklin Police Department needs help identifying an alleged “road-rager.”

In a media release, the department says the woman pictured below is wanted for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver for merging in front of her. The incident happened in Cool Springs, police said.

The suspect’s vehicle is a red or maroon Nissan SUV. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

