Franklin lottery player wins $1 million in Powerball drawing
The lucky ticket sold at Tim’s Market & Deli, 1535 Columbia Ave. in Franklin.
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Franklin lottery player woke up Tuesday morning a lot richer.
A lottery player in Franklin won $1 million during last night’s Powerball drawing by matching five white ball numbers, according to the Tennessee Lottery.
The lucky ticket was sold at Tim’s Market & Deli, 1535 Columbia Ave. in Franklin. It is the 375th Tennessee Lottery ticket sold worth $1 million or more, according to the Tennessee Lottery.
The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $400 million for the next drawing on Wednesday, June 21.
