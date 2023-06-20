Franklin lottery player wins $1 million in Powerball drawing

The lucky ticket sold at Tim’s Market & Deli, 1535 Columbia Ave. in Franklin.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Franklin lottery player woke up Tuesday morning a lot richer.

A lottery player in Franklin won $1 million during last night’s Powerball drawing by matching five white ball numbers, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

The lucky ticket was sold at Tim’s Market & Deli, 1535 Columbia Ave. in Franklin. It is the 375th Tennessee Lottery ticket sold worth $1 million or more, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $400 million for the next drawing on Wednesday, June 21.

