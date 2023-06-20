First Alert Forecast: Spot showers continue

More showers and storms will develop this afternoon and spin through the Mid State.

There could be some heavier downpours with any storms, but we’re still not seeing any threat of severe weather. Of course, we’ll find some dry breaks at times, but you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy. Highs tomorrow top off near 80.

The unsettled pattern continues through mid-week with more showers and storms developing on Wednesday afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few more showers and storms will develop on Thursday with that storm system still stalled just to our south.

That area of low pressure should start to break down by the end of the week and move into our weekend.

We should still watch for a couple of showers, but the rainfall threat will get much more isolated as we go through the weekend. It will also be warmer with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s this weekend.

