First Alert Forecast: Showers & storms linger into late week

Off & on showers & thunderstorms will continue through late this week. Drier and hotter weather will develop this weekend.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

Off and on showers and storms will continue through Friday in Middle Tennessee. Rain will be most widespread during the afternoon and early evening. Showers will be possible at anytime, however, including the overnight and morning. Heavy rain and resultant ponding will remain the most significant threat with this weather system. Occasional lightning will also be possible. Severe weather is not expected.

With more clouds than sunshine, temperatures will stay below average. Lows will be in the 60s to around 70. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

This persistent weather system that has affected us all week will begin to exit our area on Friday. Because of that, the rain chance will be notably lower -- 40%. That means much of the area will begin to dry out on Friday. Temperatures will bump up a little further on Friday as a result (into the mid 80s).

THIS WEEKEND & MONDAY:

Mainly dry and hot weather will take over for this weekend. Sunday will bring a slightly better chance for an isolated daytime shower or thunderstorm, compared with Saturday. However, both days will be completely dry for most.

Highs will be near 90 on Saturday and in the low - mid 90s on Sunday.

We’ll have to watch Sunday night closely as it approaches. There are signs there could be a batch of strong - severe storms, moving our way from Missouri.

Showers and storms are likely especially early on Monday with a cold front.

NEXT TUESDAY & BEYOND:

Behind Monday’s cold front, humidity will drop some on Tuesday. Temperatures will be seasonable then.

Wednesday’s high should be around 90 or so.

Very hot weather will then develop for the end of next week and the 4th of July weekend. Mid - upper 90s are likely for that time period.

