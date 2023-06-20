First Alert Forecast: More Rainy Days, Then a Weekend Warm-Up

WSMV - More off and on rain and storms continue for the rest of the day. Keep the umbrella handy!

Just like we saw yesterday, there could be some heavier downpours with any storms, but severe weather is not expected. Carry with an umbrella with you at all times as these storms will pop up randomly. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Some dry time is expected between showers.

The unsettled pattern continues through mid-week with more showers and storms developing tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few more showers and storms will develop on Thursday with that storm system still stalled just to our south.

That area of low pressure should start to break down by the end of the week and move into our weekend.

We should still watch for a couple of showers, but the rainfall threat will get much more isolated as we go through the weekend. It will also be warmer with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s this weekend. Humidity stays high then, that will put our heat indices well into the 90s. Get ready to sweat!

