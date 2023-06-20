Explainer: What are those digital signs on I-24?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) launched their lane control gantry message boards as part of the I-24 SMART Corridor project on Tuesday.

A total of 67 lane control sign gantries stand over both east and westbound lanes on I-24 from Nashville to Murfreesboro. They are part of the new Intelligent Transportation Systems throughout the corridor between mile markers 53 and 70.

The signs are digital and display different icons based on traffic flow during congestion.

A green arrow means the lane is open and free to use. There are no incidents or congestion ahead. A yellow ‘X’ means the lane is closed ahead, so drivers should start merging into open green lanes. A red ‘X’ means a lane is closed because of incidents or traffic ahead.

There is also a variable speed limit (VSL) system as well. According to TDOT, the VSL is not set by TDOT. It is determined by the speed of vehicles currently on the road. Radar placed along the road calculates the current speed of traffic and sends it to the system, warning drivers of the current conditions ahead of them, giving them time to slow down. The VSL will be displayed during incidents as well as during high-volume congestion.

If all lanes are open, the speed limit will remain at the normal 70 mph. If any lanes are closed, the open lane speed limit will decrease leading up to the traffic or accident.

The purpose of the signs is to help travel time reliability and safety, according to TDOT. TDOT said the average commute time may not be drastically reduced, but the improvements are expected to make the average commute time more consistent.

WSMV asked drivers in Antioch right off the interstate if they think this project will help. Jon Croney with Empire Auto Parts said it should work, in theory.

“As long as everybody obeys them, that’d be great,” Croney said, “but you got people that don’t think the rules apply to them.”

Rob Hoffman, owner of All About You Towing, echoed Croney. He said he has been driving all around the Nashville area for 14 years with his company.

“There’s a lot of uncourteous drivers out there. Being out there every day, I see it all day,” Hoffman said. “But then there’s a lot of courteous drivers as well. So it’s hard to say.”

More information on the I-24 SMART Corridor project – including a project timeline and graphics – can be found on TDOT’s website.

