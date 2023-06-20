NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Eric Church has been named the 2023 artist-in-residence at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.

The Country Music Hall of Fame says Church was invited to be its 18th artist-in-residence in recognition of his standing as one of country music’s most innovative talents.

“The museum’s annual artist-in-residence series spotlights an artist with an exemplary body of work and asks the featured artist to create one-of-a-kind performances over multiple evenings,” the Country Music Hall of Fame said. “The museum offers its intimate CMA Theater as a blank canvas, with the understanding that the artist will curate shows that inspire appreciation for their talents and vision — often incorporating different themes and special guests.”

Church will be producing and performing two shows in late August; tickets are set to go on sale on June 23.

Eric Church named 2023 ‘artist-in-residence’ at Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville (Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

“Throughout his career, Eric has constantly stretched boundaries with his music and challenged long-standing conventions in his recordings and his live performances,” said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “Our artist-in-residence series offers him the freedom to showcase his ever-evolving creative vision. We’re grateful to him for volunteering his time and fierce individualism to the series, which benefits the museum and its nonprofit mission.”

The museum will explore the life and career of Church in a new exhibit opening soon.

“Eric Church: Country Heart, Restless Soul” will chronicle Church’s path to stardom, from his early years playing late-night gigs to writing songs in Nashville to becoming one of the biggest names in country music, the museum said in a media release.

The exhibit, which opens July 13 and closes in June 2024, is included with museum admission.

