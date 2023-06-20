Endangered Child Alert issued for 9-month-old baby missing from Grainger County

9-month-old Alexandria Zimmer may be with her non-custodial father, Scott Cushner, who is wanted by the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office for custodial interference.
9-month-old Alexandria Zimmer maybe with her non-custodial father, Scott Cushner, who is wanted...
9-month-old Alexandria Zimmer maybe with her non-custodial father, Scott Cushner, who is wanted by the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office for custodial interference.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 9-month-old baby out of Grainger County.

Alexandria Zimmer may be with her non-custodial father, Scott Cushner, 51, who is wanted by the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office for custodial interference.

Anyone who sees them is urged to call the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office at 865-828-3613 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miami, Florida Man Suspected in Cell Phone Theft Operation Arrested by Officers Downtown
Florida man charged after nearly 20 foil-wrapped phones found inside Jeep
Brentwood Hills Church of Christ
The Covenant School will not return to main campus in the fall for classes
Three teenagers died on Saturday when their car flipped over railroad tracks and smashed a...
Three teens dead in single-vehicle crash following street racing ‘riot’
Witnesses said surveillance cameras captured what happened just before the crash in...
Car crashes into Arby’s, surveillance video shows what happened moments before
Nashville Fire truck
Crash involving ‘at least 7 vehicles’ reported on I-24

Latest News

TDOT has launched Phase 2 of its SMART Corridor project which includes digital lane control...
Explainer: What are those digital signs on I-24?
Police lights generic
Police searching for woman accused of stealing 3 TVs by buying a Pepsi at Walmart self-checkout
Mt. Juliet Police searching for wanted man with multiple active warrants in Wilson Co.
Mount Juliet Police searching for wanted man ‘possibly wearing a wig’
Schools are out for the summer and it can be hard for children to remember everything they...
What can you do to prevent your child to suffer from ‘summer learning loss’?