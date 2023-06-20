Drowning victim was more than 7 months pregnant, coroner says

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area...
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area of Robinson Lake for a report that two swimmers were struggling in the water.(Indiana DNR)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBART, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – Officials in Indiana have identified a drowning victim as a woman who was more than seven months pregnant.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 30-year-old Ladakh Farley drowned in Robinson Lake on Sunday afternoon.

The lake is about 40 miles southeast of Chicago.

The coroner said Farley was about 7 ½ months pregnant.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area of the lake for a report that two swimmers – a man and a woman – were struggling in the water.

A witness was able to rescue the man, but the woman went under the water and did not resurface. Her body was recovered from the lake at around 3 p.m.

Farley’s drowning death has been ruled an accident.

In a Facebook post, the Hobart Fire Department wrote, “We highly encourage anyone who wants to swim in open water or in a pool to wear a life vest.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miami, Florida Man Suspected in Cell Phone Theft Operation Arrested by Officers Downtown
Florida man charged after nearly 20 foil-wrapped phones found inside Jeep
Brentwood Hills Church of Christ
The Covenant School will not return to main campus in the fall for classes
Three teenagers died on Saturday when their car flipped over railroad tracks and smashed a...
Three teens dead in single-vehicle crash following street racing ‘riot’
Witnesses said surveillance cameras captured what happened just before the crash in...
Car crashes into Arby’s, surveillance video shows what happened moments before
Nashville Fire truck
Crash involving ‘at least 7 vehicles’ reported on I-24

Latest News

Idaho State Police confirmed the man suspected of shooting four people to death was a neighbor.
Idaho man charged with 4 counts of murder in shooting deaths of his neighbors, including one minor
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Resource Officer Scot Peterson is shown at the...
Deputy at Parkland shooting would have seen bodies if he opened door, officer testifies
Tropical Storm Bret formed in the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday, with forecasters saying it...
Tropical Storm Bret spins toward eastern Caribbean as forecasters warn of heavy rainfall
Cold case detectives seek help identifying woman found dead in abandoned house in November 2020
Cold case detectives seek help identifying woman found dead in abandoned house in November 2020
Police say this woman is wanted for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver.
Franklin officers looking for woman after alleged road rage incident