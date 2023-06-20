Driver runs off road, over ravine in Springfield
The driver flew over the ravine before crashing into a line of trees, according to Smokey Barn News.
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person has been hospitalized after driving their car off a highway and over a ravine, according to Smokey Barn News.
The crash was reported at Highway 76 just before 9 p.m. on Monday. The driver reportedly left the roadway at Oakland Road, soared over a ravine, and crashed into a line of trees.
The driver was found walking a short distance from the crash and was transported to the hospital, SBN reports.
The vehicle was totaled and took heavy front-end damage. The road was closed to allow Tennessee Highway Patrol to investigate the scene and allow crews to remove the vehicle.
