Driver runs off road, over ravine in Springfield

The driver flew over the ravine before crashing into a line of trees, according to Smokey Barn News.
The driver reportedly careened off the road.
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Carley Gordon
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person has been hospitalized after driving their car off a highway and over a ravine, according to Smokey Barn News.

The crash was reported at Highway 76 just before 9 p.m. on Monday. The driver reportedly left the roadway at Oakland Road, soared over a ravine, and crashed into a line of trees.

The driver was found walking a short distance from the crash and was transported to the hospital, SBN reports.

The vehicle was totaled and took heavy front-end damage. The road was closed to allow Tennessee Highway Patrol to investigate the scene and allow crews to remove the vehicle.

