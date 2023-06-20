Cold case detectives seek help identifying woman found dead in abandoned house in November 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman whose body was found on in November 2020 in an abandoned house in the 7000 block of Highway 70.

Police said the woman, who died from an apparent accidental drug overdose, was found on Nov. 26 of that year.

She was white and appeared to be in her 20s, police said. She was 5′4″ and weighed 225 pounds with reddish brown wavy hair and brown eyes.

Police shared a photo of a tattoo of a heart above a comma forming a semi-colon on her left wrist.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Cold Case Detective Matt Filter at 615-862-7803.

