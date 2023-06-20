Car break-ins and thefts in East Nashville have neighborhood worried

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Surveillance video captured a group of people broke into at least two cars in an East Nashville neighborhood last week.

One couple said the group stolen their Jeep, which was unlocked in an alleyway on Cahal Avenue.

Neighbors said they watched someone hop into the jeep and speed off. But this isn’t the first time it’s happened.

“It’s a wild situation,” homeowner Ben Kessler said.

Video shows people stealing belonging from a neighbor’s car just 30 minutes before heading to Kessler’s home on June 15.

“Our neighbor down the street came and knocked on my door at the end of the day and said, ‘Hey, I just watched somebody get out of a car, jump in your car and speed off with it,’” Kessler said.

Kessler said a group of people used a hot-wiring method to steal his Jeep Grand Cherokee and then circled back.

“I stupidly tried to chase them and that didn’t work,” Kessler said. “We came back to our house and called the police and waited on them to come.”

Police later found Kessler’s car parked just a few miles up the road, and this has happened before.

“The last time our car was stolen, they drag-raced it, leaving $9,000 worth of damage,” Kessler said.

Police haven’t confirmed that it’s the same group of people, but Kessler said the issue seems to be getting worse.

“It’s unsettling. It’s frustrating that these kids seem to be getting slaps on the wrist and getting to just do whatever they want out here is really frustrating, frankly,” Kessler said.

The rear-view mirror was torn off Kessler’s car and left abandoned while his neighbors are still missing their stolen belongings.

“It’s a little nerve racking. We know this is an easy alleyway to make these kinds of thefts,” Kessler said.

Neighbors said they’re now locking their car doors and adding tracking devices.

