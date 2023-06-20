Bystanders watch motorcyclist crash into man running race in Bell Buckle

BELL BUCKLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Video shows the moment someone crashed their motorcycle into a man during a race in Bell Buckle on Saturday morning.

The crash happened during the RC Cola-Moon Pie Festival race outside the Bell Buckle Volunteer Fire Department.

Witnesses within inches of the crash watched as the motorcyclist sped away. Witnesses said they had to jump out of the way while watching the motorcyclist speed up before striking the runner, flinging him into the air.

“It was devastating to witness,” Kim Smith, who lived nearby, said.

Smith said it happened while she and her son were watching people run in the race.

“And all of a sudden we heard the sound of a motorcycle,” she said.

Rachel Smith, who is a nurse, was also watching the race and said she started to wonder if something was wrong.

“A few of us noticed two motorcycles and they were speeding, so people started freaking out and pushing people out of the way, and throwing their kids off of the street and saying ‘Everybody get out of the way,’” Rachel Smith said.

In the video of the crash, you see people running when suddenly fire trucks block off the road and a police car speeds past them.

“My son said, ‘How did he get through,” Kim Smith said.

Police said the two men on the motorcycles broke through the race barricades and started speeding toward the runners.

“One of the motorcyclists went around the fire truck and gunned his bike right into a man that was hit,” Kim Smith said.

The crash was caught on video. Video shows the man being thrown into the air and then landing on the sidewalk while people rush to his aid.

Rachel Smith was one of those who went to help.

“I said, ‘Please, just give me blood pressure cuffs and a stethoscope. I need to listen to him,’” she said. “So I list to his abdomen, trying to hear any, and I took his vitals, but the biggest thing was just to look him in the eyes and tell him everything was going to be OK.”

Police said the man was severely injured in the crash.

Officers began looking for the motorcyclists that had just sped off. Bedford County deputies identified one of the two men they believe were involved. The sheriff’s office has not said if any arrests have been made.

“I hope that they’re caught. I really hope that they are caught and I’m praying that they realize that they need the Lord and to treat other people differently,” Kim Smith said.

