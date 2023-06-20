Buc-ee’s submits plan to build in Clarksville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Buc-ee’s has submitted a site plan for a new location in Clarksville, according to documents filed with the Clarksville Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission.

Buc-ee’s, a chain of gas stations based in Texas, has submitted plans to redevelop around 45 acres off Interstate 24 at the intersection of Trenton Road and Tylertown Road, according to documents.

According to the plans, the building would be almost 77,000 square feet and the site would include 120 gas pumps.

The plans are on the agenda for the Clarksville Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission on Tuesday, June 27.

The Buc-ee’s location in Clarksville would be the fourth planned for Tennessee. The first Buc-ee’s opened in Tennessee in June 2022 in Crossville. A second location is set to open in Sevier County, just to the east of Knoxville, on Monday, June 26. Plans were approved by the Murfreesboro Planning Commission in January 2022 for a location near the intersection of Joe B. Jackson Parkway and Elam Road along Interstate 24. WGNS Radio reports construction is set to start in August and the store would open in the third quarter of 2024.

Buc-ee’s also recently opened a location just across the Tennessee state line in Athens, Alabama, and broke ground for a center near Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Buc-ee’s opened its first travel center in Lake Jackson, Texas, in 1982. Since then, it has opened more than 50 stores across Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky, Alabama, and Tennessee. The most recent center opened earlier this year in Crossville, TN.

