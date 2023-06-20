Broadway Bridge projects closures starts Monday night in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Whether you’re driving or walking you’ll have to find another route if you’re heading toward Lower Broadway from the interstate.

”It’s going to affect a lot of people, businesses here and bars here. You can see this area is very busy,” Nashville resident said Kweku Graham.

The construction signs you see along this corridor are all a part of the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s State Route One bridge replacement. The 75-year-old bridge has shown signs of deterioration, according to TDOT.

“I use it everyday. This street right here connects to the heart of music,” Graham said.

Tourists, like Emily Davis, from Vancouver, will have to find alternate routes to get to the heart of country music.

”We were hoping to check out some of the parts further out from downtown and possibly on the other side of the bridge but given that it is going to be closed we’re going to consider taking a detour around and maybe find our way around maybe the long way,” said Davis.

Starting Monday through June 23, the bridge across the railroad tracks will be closed from 10th to 12th avenues. Pedestrians and drivers can use Church Street and Demonbreun Street as a detour. The complete bridge closure is set for July 5 through Sept. 1. TDOT, along with the construction crew, plans to pause construction July 17 to 20 during the SEC Football Media Days at the Grand Hyatt hotel.

Once the construction is complete, the new structure will feature three lanes in each direction, an 8-foot striped median, and 11.8 foot sidewalks featuring greenery on both sides of the roadway.

”It’s a hindrance but I think in the long run people will find a way to experience downtown,” Davis said.

The Broadway Viaduct will be closed for construction. (WSMV)

