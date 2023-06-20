Attorney seeks to reduce bond for mother of Sequoia Samuels

Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (R)
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (R)(SCSO)
By Myracle Evans and Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people charged in connection to 4-year Sequoia Samuels’ death’ appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

A $500,000 bond remains for Brittney Jackson, 24, charged in 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels’s death.

Samuels was reported missing last Thursday morning. Her remains were found in north Memphis later that night.

Jackson says she wasn’t sure if she’d be able to post that $500,000 bond looking to her family in the courtroom for answers.

Her attorney says he’ll work to lower it during a bond hearing Wednesday.

“I think that we all understand that no mother in her right mind would have allowed this to happen. It is my intention to have the bond reduced if we can,” said Ken Brashier her Attorney. We are going to see what factors the court can consider. Maybe we can get her out on a bond that is manageable, that her family can get her out.”

Jackson is charged with aggravated child abuse, abuse of a corpse, and filing a false police report.

According to the affidavit, Jackson told Memphis police she lied about Sequoia Samuels being missing.

She said her boyfriend, Jaylon Hobson, beat Sequoia weeks prior and they had been storing her dead body in their north Memphis apartment.

Jackson was appointed a private attorney by a Shelby County judge due to a conflict of interest with the public defender’s office.

Several of Jackson’s family members were in the courtroom showing their support today.

Her boyfriend, Jaylon Hobson, also appeared in court.

Hobson, 24, is charged with filing a false police report.

