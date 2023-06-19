Vols beat Stanford 6-4 in CWS elimination game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee stays alive in the College World Series after defeating Stanford, 6-4. The Vols will play Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET against the loser of the Wake Forest and LSU game.

This is a breaking update. Previous coverage is below.

Tennessee baseball is taking on No. 8 national seed Stanford in an elimination game Monday afternoon in the College World Series. The Cardinal lost its opener to No. 1 Wake Forest, 3-2, on Saturday afternoon.

Chase Dollander (7-6) got the start for the Vols, while Stanford sent out ace Quinn Matthews (10-4).

FIRST INNING

Maui Ahuna singled to right-center field on the first pitch of the game to give the Vols a leadoff batter. Hunter Ensley lined out to right for the first out before Jared Dickey sent Ahuna to third with a single of his own down the right field line. Griffin Merritt then sent a 3-2 pitch to shallow left field. Ahuna tagged up and headed for home but was gunned down way before reaching home plate to end the inning.

Dollander used just five pitches to record the first two outs of the game: a liner to Ahuna and a fly out to Ensley. The junior then got into trouble by walking Carter Graham and allowing a single to left to put a runner in scoring position. Stanford then attempted a double steal of second and third and was rewarded with a throwing error by Tennessee catcher Cal Stark, whose toss to second went wide right by four or five feet and into center field. Graham scored on the error to give Stanford an early 1-0 lead. The next batter - Alberto Rios - hit an RBI double down the left field line to score Braden Montgomery and give Stanford a 2-0 lead. Dollander then got Malcom Moore to pop up to left to end the inning.

SECOND INNING

Christian Moore popped up on the second pitch of his at bat before Blake Burke as able to sneak one past short for a one-out single. Zane Denton followed that up with a base knock to shallow left to give the Vols another runner in scoring position. Christian Scott worked a 2-2 count before striking out swinging for the second out. Cal Stark was able to work a 3-1 count before taking an offering right down the plate to make the count full. The Farragut native struck out swinging to leave two runners on base.

Dollander settled in to record a 1-2-3 inning and his first strikeout of the game.

THIRD INNING

Tennessee followed suit and was set down in order: Maui Ahuna struck out for a 76th time this season to lead off the top of the third, Hunter Ensley grounded out to short and Jared Dickey popped up to shallow right.

Dollander’s first pitch in the bottom of the frame hit Eddie Park to give Stanford a leadoff man on base. Park then stole second before Tommy Troy walked. Dollander worked a five-pitch strikeout for the first out of the inning, but it didn’t give him any momentum: Braden Montgomery punched a hard grounder just past Moore at second for an RBI single. Alberto Rios followed that with a sacrifice fly to center to score Troy and give Stanford a 4-0 lead. Dollander got out of the inning with a slow grounder back to the mound.

FOURTH INNING

Merrit struck out swinging on a full count to lead off the inning. Christian Moore got some good pop on a fly out to left that would have been a home run if the winds weren’t blowing back to the infield. Burke ended the inning with a swinging strikeout.

Dollander worked an early 0-2 count on Drew Bowser, but the junior second baseman rifled a hard grounder just past the mound and up the middle. Chase Burns came on in relief of Dollander after the leadoff single. Burns got an easy first out in the form a tipped bunt back to Stark before getting Temo Becerra to strike out swinging. Burns then faced the top of the order in Eddie Park and got the junior to fly out to center field to end the early threat.

Dollander’s final line: 3 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

FIFTH INNING

Zane Denton led off the top of the fifth with a leadoff single off a liner to center field on the first pitch he saw. Christian Scott struck out swinging on a breaking ball outside before Cal Stark singled with a blooper to shallow left to give Tennessee some life with a runner in scoring position and one out. Maui Ahuna loaded the bases with another blooper out to shallow left. Hunter Ensley continued the battery with a sacrifice fly to left - scoring Denton from third - who just beat the tag by inches for Tennessee’s first run of the game.

With runners on first and second, Jared Dickey singled up the middle to score Stark and move Ahuna to second as Tennessee cut Stanford’s lead in half, 4-2. Griffin Merritt singled to left to load up the bases for a second time in the inning. Christian Moore followed with a third straight single to score two more runners and tie the game up 4-4 with two outs.

Stanford opted to move to the bullpen after Moore’s 2-RBI single - opting Drew Dowd - a lefty with a 6-0 record and a 4.54 ERA. The Vols batted around in the inning - as Denton came back up to bat but struck out after a nine-pitch at-bat.

Quinn Matthews’ final line: 4.2 IP, 10 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

Burns set Stanford’s 2-3-4 batters down in order with two strikeouts and an infield fly.

SIXTH INNING

Christian Scott flied out to left field for the first out of the inning. Cal Stark was hit by a pitch to give Tennessee a baserunner before Maui Ahuna struck out again for UT’s second out. Hunter Ensley was also hit by a pitch to put a runner in scoring position with two away before Jared Dickey fouled out to right field.

Alberto Rios roped a 1-2 offering out to left for a leadoff single. Chase Burns struck out Malcom Moore after a nine-pitch at-bat, then turned around and sent Drew Bowser back to the dugout on a called third strike for the second out of the inning. Owen Cobb laid down a bunt and reached when Burns couldn’t field it in time. Burns got nine-hole hitter Timo Becerra to line out to left to end the inning unscathed.

SEVENTH INNING

Right hander Matt Scott came in to pitch for Dowd in the top of the seventh inning. Scott owns a 5-4 record to go along with a 4.86 ERA.

Griffin Merritt worked a six-pitch leadoff walk before Christian Moore lined out to center field. Jared Dickey doubled to left field to move Merritt to third.

Stanford changed arms again, opting for right-hander Brandt Pancer, who owns a 3-0 record to go along with a 3.18 ERA.

Tennessee took its first lead in Omaha when Zane Denton grounded out to short, which allowed Merritt to come home and break the 4-4 tie. The Vols added some insurance when Blake Burke scored on a wild pitch reached the backstop.

Burns set Stanford’s 1-2-3 batters down in order with two ground outs and a strikeout to end the seventh inning.

EIGHTH INNING

Cal Stark flied out to right, Maui Ahuna singled to left, and Ensley popped up to right for two outs. Ahuna was tossed out trying to steal second.

Burns struck out the first two Stanford batters of the eighth, then forced a fly out to right to end the inning.

NINTH INNING

Jared Dickey led off the ninth with a hard-hit single to right field for the Vols’ 13th hit of the day. Griffin Merritt grounded into a 6-4-3 double play before Christian Moore struck out looking.

Burns struck out Drew Bowser for the first out of the inning. The sophomore then got Owen Cobb to foul out to first for the second out of the inning before closing the door with a pop out to center.

Tennessee will play the loser of Monday night’s LSU-Wake Forest game on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

