Three teens dead in single-vehicle crash following street racing ‘riot’

Police said there was no evidence of drug or alcohol use.
The car ran through a stop sign when it left the roadway, struck a railroad track beam, and went through a chain link fence.
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Ryan Breslin
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three teenagers have died following a crash in Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The crash was reported just after midnight on Sunday at the intersection of Sidco Drive and Powell Avenue. MNPD said Jeffrie Prendergast, 18, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro when he fled from an officer who attempted to stop him.

Prendergast was allegedly with a group of approximately 150 street racers.

The officer did not continue to pursue the teenager, but a helicopter followed the car. Moments later, police said Prendergast left the roadway, struck a railroad track berm, and went through a chain link fence.

The vehicle came to rest between two semi-trailers in a parking lot.

Police said Prendergast and his two passengers, 18-year-old Jonathan Bravo and 19-year-old Jordan Posantes, died at the scene. There was no evidence of drug or alcohol use from the driver or passengers.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville Fire truck
Crash involving ‘at least 7 vehicles’ reported on I-24
threats
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms later today
Brides claim a Middle TN photographer cancelled before wedding
Brides claim a Middle TN photographer cancelled before wedding
Sunday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Heavy Rain for Some Tonight

Latest News

Catch Up Quick
TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands
Nashville museum to unveil TSU marching band exhibit as part of Juneteenth celebration
Witnesses said surveillance cameras captured what happened just before the crash in...
Car crashes into Arby’s, surveillance video shows what happened moments before
SUV crashes into Arby's in Goodlettsville