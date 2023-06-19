Police chief calls out judges for continued crime in Hopkinsville

“This lack of assistance from our judges should not be acceptable from anyone in our community.”
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 19, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In a Facebook post on Monday, Hopkinsville’s Chief of Police is calling out judges in the area for the continuous crime in the city, saying, “Our officers are doing all they can to serve and protect, we are simply asking for help from the Justice System.”

Chief Jason Newby began the post by stating many citizens are asking why crime continues to thrive in Hopkinsville, and that his officers continuously put themselves in harms way to protect them. “However we cannot successfully do this alone,” he added.

“After disregarding stop signs, speeding, going the wrong way on Fort Campbell Blvd, damaging two police cruisers, and then fleeing on foot, he was finally caught and lodged in the Christian County Jail. After doing all this, placing officers and the public in danger of serious injury, he was released the same day on his own recognizance.,” Newby said.

Next, Newby then called out judges in the area and their lack of assistance to their community.

“This lack of assistance from our judges should not be acceptable from anyone in our community. As the Chief of the Hopkinsville Police Department, I am publicly asking the judges for their help in keeping those that endanger our community in jail. I understand not everyone that is arrested can remain in jail; however, when it comes to releasing those that display this type of behavior with no regard for the safety of others, back into the community on their own recognizance, the very same day of their offense, is not acceptable,” Chief Newby said.

He ended the post by pleading for help from the justice system as his officers, “Are doing all they can to serve and protect.”

