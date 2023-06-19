NMAAM celebrates Juneteenth with Community Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Monday was Juneteenth. It’s the first year the day is recognized as a state holiday in Tennessee.

The National Museum of African American Music hosted a community day. Admission was free and there were various special activities to celebrate.

Roahnnie Jackson said Juneteenth served as the perfect occasion to take his family to the museum.

“I just wanted my kids to know what we have contributed as African American people to music,” he said.

His kids said they felt proud to spend the holiday a the museum.

“It’s my first time being here and I’m just glad to be here with my family,” his oldest son said.

They said they’re still new to the topic of Juneteenth but they’re ready to learn.

”I didn’t know much about Juneteenth until a few years ago but I think it’s really cool holiday to celebrate,” Jackson’s daughter said.

The museum put on this event so that kids like Jackson’s could learn more about the holiday.

“We chose to focus on the 12 freedoms gained through Juneteenth, specifically the freedom to create, the freedom to express,” Noelle Taylor, the director of exhibitions and education, said,

The day was filled with special activities like dance workshops, singers and the unveiling of Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Band’s exhibit.

“I also hope they take a piece of joy, I think so much is going on in the world also in Nashville politically, culturally that i just want them to leave happy,” Taylor said.

For the Jacksons, they said they felt happy being there.

”I’m very glad that they have decided to make this a national holiday. I feel very glad that i can celebrate this day,” Jackson said.

The museum says Juneteenth is a great time to pause and celebrate while also acknowledging there’s still progress to be made.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.