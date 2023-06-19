Nashville spot ranked best rooftop bar in Tennessee, report says

Naturally, the top spot in Tennessee can be found in Nashville.
A bar in Nashville took the top spot as the best rooftop bar in Tennessee. (AP Photo/Mark...
A bar in Nashville took the top spot as the best rooftop bar in Tennessee.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Summertime is here. The sun is shining, and rooftop bars and restaurants across the country are seeing an uptick in business due to the weather change.

A report from Yelp set out to find the best rooftop venue for you and your friends to enjoy in every state this summer.

“Summer is finally here – and that means rooftop season is in full swing! We’ve rounded up a list of the must-visit rooftop restaurants and bars in every state. Whether you’re looking for a chill coffee shop with amazing views, or a bar serving killer cocktails, we know this list will help you find a new go-to summer spot,” Yelp said.

The report awarded The Stage on Broadway the top spot in the Volunteer State.

“Located on Lower Broadway Nashville (AKA Music City) at 412 Broadway, The Stage has the famous mural on the wall and the original oil painting of The Highwaymen that hangs over the front door. This painting once belonged to Waylon Jennings and hung in his Nashville home,” The Stage on Broadway explains on its website.

TN in Ten 6-19-2023