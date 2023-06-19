Nashville museum to unveil TSU marching band exhibit as part of Juneteenth celebration

The National Museum of African American Music will reveal the temporary exhibit on Monday.
TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands
TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands(TSU)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An exhibit honoring Tennessee State University’s Grammy-award-winning marching band will soon be on display at a Nashville museum.

In celebration of Juneteenth, the National Museum of African American Music will unveil the temporary exhibit Monday. The display will showcase TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands, the collegiate band that recently performed at CMA Fest and the White House.

The band will be in attendance to commemorate the unveiling. Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

