Nashville museum to unveil TSU marching band exhibit as part of Juneteenth celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An exhibit honoring Tennessee State University’s Grammy-award-winning marching band will soon be on display at a Nashville museum.

In celebration of Juneteenth, the National Museum of African American Music will unveil the temporary exhibit Monday. The display will showcase TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands, the collegiate band that recently performed at CMA Fest and the White House.

The band will be in attendance to commemorate the unveiling. Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

