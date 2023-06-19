Man charged in connection to $40K Louis Vuitton theft

The suspect was taken into custody on Sunday by an officer who recognized him.
FILE
FILE(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Sunday in connection to a major theft at the Green Hills mall Louis Vuitton store.

Jamichael Alexander, 22, is charged with theft of merchandise of more than $10,000 but less than $60,000.

Police said in April, a group of five people entered the Louis Vuitton store and stole 11 luxury bags by cutting or ripping them from security wires, before running away.

The suspects, including Alexander, Jayona Brown, 21, and Angela Simpson, 27, all wore masks during the theft, police said. Brown is known for crashing into Metro Police Officer John Anderson and killing him in 2019. She was convicted on multiple charges.

Alexander was taken into custody on Sunday by an officer who recognized him. He resisted arrest, police said, leading to additional charges.

Alexander is being held on more than $70,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville Fire truck
Crash involving ‘at least 7 vehicles’ reported on I-24
Three teenagers died on Saturday when their car flipped over railroad tracks and smashed a...
Three teens dead in single-vehicle crash following street racing ‘riot’
threats
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms later today
Brides claim a Middle TN photographer cancelled before wedding
Brides claim a Middle TN photographer cancelled before wedding
Sunday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Heavy Rain for Some Tonight

Latest News

Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Man accused of smashing cars, bank window during rampage in West Nashville
Three teenagers died on Saturday when their car flipped over railroad tracks and smashed a...
Three teens dead in single-vehicle crash following street racing ‘riot’
Catch Up Quick
TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands
Nashville museum to unveil TSU marching band exhibit as part of Juneteenth celebration