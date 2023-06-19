Man charged in connection to $40K Louis Vuitton theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Sunday in connection to a major theft at the Green Hills mall Louis Vuitton store.

Jamichael Alexander, 22, is charged with theft of merchandise of more than $10,000 but less than $60,000.

Police said in April, a group of five people entered the Louis Vuitton store and stole 11 luxury bags by cutting or ripping them from security wires, before running away.

The suspects, including Alexander, Jayona Brown, 21, and Angela Simpson, 27, all wore masks during the theft, police said. Brown is known for crashing into Metro Police Officer John Anderson and killing him in 2019. She was convicted on multiple charges.

Alexander was taken into custody on Sunday by an officer who recognized him. He resisted arrest, police said, leading to additional charges.

Alexander is being held on more than $70,000 bond.

